Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is investigating whether the suspect claiming to have an explosive in Washington D.C. may be from their county.

CLEVELAND, N.C. — A man claiming to have an explosive device outside the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. is from Cleveland County, North Carolina, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Law enforcement has identified the man as Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, North Carolina.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office told WCNC Charlotte's Brandon Goldner they are investigating Roseberry. Investigators could be seen at a home in Grover linked to Roseberry.

PHOTOS: NC man claims to have an explosive in DC 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

The U.S. Capitol police said Roseberry is parked in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress and is claiming he has explosives in their vehicle.

The officials told the Associated Press investigators on the scene are working to determine whether the device is an operable explosive and whether Roseberry is holding a detonator.

Officials said authorities have called negotiators to the area to try and de-escalate the situation. Police are also sending snipers to the scene, according to AP.

United States Capitol Police are urging the public to steer clear of the area and have set up multiple road closures around the area.

The LOC's building on Capitol Hill is closed and evacuations are underway. According to sources, staffers in two House buildings are being asked to relocate.

The Senate and House are not in session, and most lawmakers are not in their offices.