Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said.

Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash.

After the crash, police say shots were fired on the freeway.

The shooting is being investigated by PGPD, while the crash is being investigated by Maryland State Police.

No information has been released on injuries from the crash, but police say no one was hit by gunfire.

One person was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The freeway has since reopened.

