Maryland

Driver dies after two-vehicle crash with tractor-trailer in Frederick County

Credit: WUSA9
Maryland State Police vehicle

FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer left one person dead Monday night in Frederick County.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to Interstate 70 West, near South Mountain Eastbound Welcome Center Rest Area, in Myersville around 8:30 p.m. after a report of a serious collision. 

At the scene, authorities determined that the crash involved a Chevrolet Cruze and an International Truck Tractor with trailer attached. Both vehicles were only occupied by one person - the driver. 

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at around 8:45 p.m., according to police.

Through an initial investigation, troopers that were called to the scene determined that the Chevrolet struck the rear of the trailer on the truck while driving on I-70 westbound in the third lane.   

While investigating, lane three on I-70 westbound was closed until the vehicles were removed. Both drivers involved in the crash have not been identified, this includes their names and ages.

