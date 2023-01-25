Detour in place after multi-vehicle crash near Fredericksburg

Police say the initial crash caused a series of secondary chain reaction crashes after a sedan spun out in the rain.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — All Interstate 95 northbound traffic outside of Fredericksburg, Virginia is being detoured after a multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the roadway Wednesday. Drivers are being detoured at exit 110 to Ladysmith Road to Route 1.

Virginia State Police claim at least four tractor-trailers and 14 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:44 p.m., police responded to the multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 at the 116 mile marker, which is located at the Caroline County and Spotsylvania County line.

Rain is suspected to be a factor in the crashes.

So far, detectives have said one person involved was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers are currently working to clear the traffic caught at exit 110 in Carolina County and crash scene at mile marker 117 in Spotsylvania.

Police tell drivers to expect delays on I-95 southbound in the area of the crash scene, just before exit 118 (Thornburg), as emergency response efforts remain underway.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the left lane of I-95 northbound near the crash scene had reopened.

