Police: Man killed, woman injured after shooting in Northwest DC

A call came into the police department around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 14th and V streets, Northwest.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — At least two people were shot in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A call came into the police department around 9:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area of 14th and V streets, Northwest.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two shooting victims.

A woman was taken to an area hospital for help. Police said she was conscious and breathing at the time. A man was also taken to an area hospital, but police told WUSA9 that he was not conscious or breathing at the time. He has since been pronounced dead by hospital staff.

This shooting comes just an hour and a half after another shooting occurred in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night. A man was pronounced dead following the shooting in the 800 block of Underwood Street Northwest around 8 p.m.

Detectives have not identified the two victims who suffered gunshot wounds in this incident.

Officers are working to identify and locate a suspect in the shooting.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call 911 immediately or the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.



