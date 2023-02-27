Man stabbed at U Street Metro Station

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed on a Metro platform Monday afternoon.
According to a tweet from the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), officers were called to the U Street Metro Station in Northwest D.C. just before 4:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. That man was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.
Officers say the suspect ran away following the stabbing. There is no suspect description at this time and police have not released any information regarding a motive in the stabbing.
Green Line trains temporarily moved to single-tracking between Georgia Avenue and U Street but have since returned to normal service.
A rise in violence on the Metro has prompted a response from D.C. officials and a volunteer group that focuses on crime prevention.
Since their arrival to the nation's capital in 1989, the D.C. Guardian Angels have patrolled Metro on and off, but the recent shootings on the system has them focusing their efforts again on buses, trains, and stations.
In recent months, the Metro Transit Police (MTPD) has increased patrols during the busiest times by 30%, according to the agency.
One week, after a Metro worker was killed trying to disarm a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers would be patrolling alongside their MTPD counterparts at five stations with the most crime and complaints. These stations included:
- Metro Center
- Gallery Place
- Georgia Ave-Petworth
- Congress Heights
- Union Station
The Washington Metro Safety Commission wrapped up a meeting detailing the failures on the tracks, by conductors and at the stations themselves.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.