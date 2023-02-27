Victims of deadly double shooting in NE DC identified

Police identified the men as 34-year-old Harold Bogan, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and 32-year-old Wayne Sheppard, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified two men who were shot to death in Northeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 5100 block of Sheriff Road just before 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS arrived and the men died from their injuries at the scene.

Police have since identified the men as 34-year-old Harold Bogan, of Temple Hills, Maryland, and 32-year-old Wayne Sheppard, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Investigators have not released any information regarding any suspect description or a possible motive in the men's deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

MPD currently offers a $25,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

This was one of two deadly double shootings reported in D.C. on Sunday. Both incidents happened in the sixth police district.

