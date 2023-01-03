MPD: Man killed in Northwest DC shooting; investigation underway

A man was fatally shot in the 800 block of Underwood Street NW.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after man was killed in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday evening.

Around 7:55 p.m., a call regarding the shooting came into the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say a man was reported to be suffering from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Underwood Street Northwest.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds. He was not conscious or breathing at the time of being found.

Investigators say the man was later pronounced dead.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

