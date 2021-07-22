Police: Two men shot near restaurants in DC

Police have not released any suspect information.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Police are investigating after two men were shot near 14th Street and Riggs Street in Northwest DC Thursday evening.

DC Police said the two unidentified men who were injured in the shooting are conscious and breathing. One of the men reportedly was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the chest, according to police.

A law enforcement source directly familiar with the case told WUSA9 that the shooting appeared to be targeted and not random.

Police are reportedly on the lookout for a Black man wearing a lime green and yellow hooded sweater. He may be in a black Honda Civic that sped from the scene towards S Street.

WUSA9's Kolbie Satterfield was nearby when the shots rang out. She shared photos and video of the area on Twitter.

This is a developing story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

DC’s bustling 14th Street is virtually shutdown as the investigation begins. pic.twitter.com/8sxu1bE9sH — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021