Man found shot in front of Southeast DC apartment building dies at the hospital

WASHINGTON — A man found shot in front of an apartment building in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night has died from his injuries, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department detectives are now investigating the shooting.
The shooting was first reported around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. When officers arrived on scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to MPD 7th District Watch Commander Lt. Stephen Pappalardo.
Homicide detectives are now investigating the shooting and plan to return to the scene in daylight to search for any additional evidence and interview possible witnesses, Lt. Pappalardo said.
As of 4:30 a.m. there is no word yet on possible suspects in this case and detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting.
The victim in this case has not yet been identified by police.
Police ask anyone who may have seen anything to call them at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
