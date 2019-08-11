WASHINGTON — Thursday was a violent night in the District, as three teenagers were injured in two separate shootings. The shootings happened within 15 minutes of each other.

Around 5:50 p.m., D.C. police were called to 4900 block of East Capitol Street Northeast for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one teenager shot. Police said he was conscious and breathing, and he was transported to a local hospital. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a blue van.

At 6:03 p.m., D.C. police were called to the 900 block of 6th Street Northeast for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two teenage victims who had both been shot; one victim was found on 6th Street NE, while the other was found on 7th Street NE. Police said both victims were conscious and breathing, and transported to a local hospital.

All three victims appear to be in stable condition. No identifying details were released about any of the victims, and police do not have suspects or motives in either shooting.

Police are still investigating both shootings, and anyone with information on either shooting should contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

