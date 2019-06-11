WARRENTON, Va. — Police are investigating after two adults were shot outside of a Warrenton Walmart early Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement was called to the scene around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, after a confrontation in front of the Walmart parking lot, someone shot a man and woman who were sitting inside of a vehicle.

The victims inside the car then drove next door to a Home Depot and called 911. They were then transported to a nearby hospital and treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting led to a large law enforcement presence in the Walmart and Home Depot area, and officials asked people to avoid the area.

Authorities say that a white Acura wanted in connection to the shooting has been found after it crashed in Midland, Va off of Ritchie Road and Elk Run Road shortly after.

The four suspects inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot, and authorities have since apprehended two of the men who are now in custody. The other two men are believed to still be on the run, according to police.

Authorities urge residents in the area to please take shelter and lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it comes in.

