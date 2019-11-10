WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are discussing violence in the District.

As of Friday, D.C. has seen a total of 3,253 violent crimes in 2019 -- 134 homicides, 161 sex abuse incidents, 1,265 assaults involving dangerous weapons and 1,693 robberies, according to the D.C. police department.

In addition, the District has seen 22,516 property crimes -- 994 burglaries, 1,724 motor vehicle thefts, 8,024 thefts from auto, 11,749 thefts classified as "other," and seven cases of arson.

On Friday morning, three teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C.

Around 12:50 a.m., D.C.'s shotsspotter system picked up on the sound of five gunshots in the 2100 block of 2nd Street. An officer was one block away and went to the scene. When he got there, he found three teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim is a juvenile male.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment. They have not been identified. There are no descriptions available for possible suspects.

Additionally on Thursday night, a woman was shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The mayor and police chief are expected to address the violence.

