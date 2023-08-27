16-year-old girl stabbed to death at McDonald's

Police are searching for a suspect last seen wearing jeans and a white tank top.

WASHINGTON — A teen girl is dead following a fight at a McDonald's early Sunday morning in Northwest, D.C., leaving police searching for a homicide suspect.

DC Police said the fight broke out between a group of people at 2:10 a.m. at 1944 14th Street, NW. In the midst of the fight, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the stomach and chest. She was transported away from the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. She later died of her injuries at the hospital.

Police are investigating the stabbing as a homicide. They are searching for a person connected to the stabbing, last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

As of Friday, DC Police crime stats show that the District's homicide rate is up 26% from this same time last year; 172 people have been killed in D.C. so far in 2023. Violent crime overall is also increasing, with a 38% jump this year.