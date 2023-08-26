Manassas man dies following stabbing, police search for suspect

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department are investigating after 25-year-old Todd Ehardt was stabbed to death in Manassas, Virginia.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANASSAS, Va. — Officers from the Prince William County Police Department are investigating after 25-year-old Todd Ehardt was stabbed to death in Manassas.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Sudley Road to investigate a stabbing at 10:20 p.m. on Friday. Through some investigation, officials say Ehardt and an acquaintance, who police identify as Bobby Gross, were involved in an altercation in a parking lot.

Police say Gross allegedly stabbed Ehardt in the chest area and fled the scene. Ehardt was sent to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Gross is described to be a Black man, 5 foot and 9 inches tall, weighing around 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say Gross is wanted for one count of second-degree murder and one count of stabbing commission of a felony.