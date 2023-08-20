Clinton man stabbed to death at DC jail; suspect in custody

The victim was identified Sunday as 34-year-old Darrow Johnson of Clinton.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was arrested after a Clinton, Maryland man was stabbed to death at the D.C. jail.

On Thursday morning, DC Police said they responded to a stabbing call in the 1900 Block of E Street, Southeast – the location of the DC Department of Corrections.

When DC Police and other first responders arrived, they located a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. The police department said the man was listed in grave condition.

He died Saturday, according to police.

He was identified Sunday as 34-year-old Darrow Johnson of Clinton.

Law enforcement arrested 30-year-old Mussay Rezene, of Southeast, D.C., on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to kill (knife). Now that Johnson has died, the police department said detectives will work with the United States Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges.

No other details on the stabbing have been released.

