Takoma Park pastor arrested on rape charges, police say

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — Police say a pastor of a Takoma Park church has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including rape.

According to Takoma Park Police, 37-year-old Erick Odir Vidal Fuentes of Hyattsville, allegedly sexually assaulted two female members of the church.

Police first began investigating Fuentes, the pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal El Fin Viene Church located in the 7500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, on June 21.

Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul, Fuentes faces charges including second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offence and second-degree assault.

Police believe there may be more victims and asks anyone who believes they were a victim or has information about the alleged sexual assaults to call Det. Charles Earle at 240-298-5500. If you only speak Spanish, contact the department's Victim/Witness Coordinator, Claudia Tolson, at 240-610-8284.

