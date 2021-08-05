Woman stabbed at McLean Ritz Carlton hotel, police say

The woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

MCLEAN, Va. — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed at the Ritz Carlton hotel in McLean, Virginia, Fairfax County Police said.

The stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ritz Carlton located in the 1700 block of Tysons Boulevard, police said in a tweet. A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries thought to be life-threatening. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police have detained a person of interest in the stabbing, identified only as a man. He has received treatment for injuries as well, but those injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate the stabbing. There has not been any information released about what may have led up to the stabbing.