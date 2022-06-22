x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man shot at Southeast DC bus stop dies at the hospital, police say

The shooting is D.C.'s 98th homicide of the year, according to Metropolitan Police Department crime stats.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating another fatal shooting in Southeast D.C., as the city closes in on its 100th homicide of the year.

According to MPD, officers in the 6th District were called to the 2700 block of Naylor Rd., SE, after a witness reported hearing the sounds of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering shot at a nearby BP gas station located in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave. 

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot at a bus stop on Naylor Rd., then ran from the scene, collapsing at the gas station. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a watch commander for the 6th District said.

 Police do not have information to release on possible suspects or motive in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

 The 2700 block of Naylor Rd. is closed while police continue to investigate the incident.

This shooting marks the 98th homicide in the District in 2022, according to crime stats posted to MPD's website. 

RELATED: Police: 14-year-old boy shot twice when 2 men open fire on Prince George's County business

RELATED: Senators reach agreement on gun violence compromise

RELATED: 'Enough is enough' | Community reacts to death of 15-year-old in 14th and U Street shooting

RELATED: Police identify 16-year-old girl killed in shooting in Southeast

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement