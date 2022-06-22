Man shot at Southeast DC bus stop dies at the hospital, police say

The shooting is D.C.'s 98th homicide of the year, according to Metropolitan Police Department crime stats.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating another fatal shooting in Southeast D.C., as the city closes in on its 100th homicide of the year.

According to MPD, officers in the 6th District were called to the 2700 block of Naylor Rd., SE, after a witness reported hearing the sounds of gunshots around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering shot at a nearby BP gas station located in the 2800 block of Alabama Ave.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot at a bus stop on Naylor Rd., then ran from the scene, collapsing at the gas station. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, a watch commander for the 6th District said.

Police do not have information to release on possible suspects or motive in the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The 2700 block of Naylor Rd. is closed while police continue to investigate the incident.