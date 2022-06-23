Man dead in shooting at Montgomery Co. hotel, police say

Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Rockville.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Montgomery County, police say.

Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for a report of a man shot. Rockville Police said that due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Unit was called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.

Montgomery County Police arrived around 11:30 p.m. after receiving multiple calls reporting the sound of gunshots at the hotel. Officers found a man shot multiple times. Investigators say the man is dead, but it is unclear whether the man died at the scene of the shooting, or if he died from his injuries at an area hospital. The victim has not yet been identified by police.

Right now, the investigation is still active and police continue to work to determine what led to the shooting. No arrest have been made in this case, and police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.