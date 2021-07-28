x
Crime

Police: 4 people injured in SE DC shooting

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast, said DC Police.

WASHINGTON — Four people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to DC Police.

Around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of 22nd Street, for reports of shots fired. According to police three men and one woman are suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police said all four people are conscious and breathing. The motive for the shooting is not yet known. 

The shooting comes only hours after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she is working with D.C. Council to fund more police presents, and create more jobs and funding to fill open police officer positions within the department. 

This initiative by Bowser and D.C. Police come as homicide rates in Washington, and across the country, have risen over 2021 compared to past years.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom. 

