32-year-old DC man charged with attempting to produce child porn, police say

The complaint also alleged that Matthews tried to meet at least two children for sex and solicited explicit images of at least one purported minor.

WASHINGTON — A 32-year-old man has been charged with sending obscene material to minors and attempting to produce child pornography, according to federal investigators. The charges were contained in a criminal complaint that was unsealed last week.

Documents say the man charged, Glenn Matthews, tried to meet at least one minor at the Anacostia Metro station, demanding sex. Matthews was arrested on July 22, after he was charged in a complaint which alleged he used the Instagram account “SOUTHSIDEAREA” to send 10 different minors graphic images of himself and/or videos of himself masturbating between the months of July 2020 and November 2020, according to police.

The complaint also alleged that Matthews tried to meet at least two children for sex and solicited explicit images of at least one purported minor and proceeded to take a screenshot of an explicit image of another. The complaint goes on to say that he threatened to share the screenshot with others if the purported minor did not comply with his demands.

At a hearing on July 26, 2021, the Honorable Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey detained Matthews pending trial. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 20.