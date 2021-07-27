Parents charged with death of 2 month old who died of Fentanyl intoxication

According to the Sheriff's office, both parents have been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — The parents of a two-month-old child who died in 2020 have been charged with the infant's death, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says on Friday, July 3, 2020, someone called for help reviving a two-month-old infant in Walden Way, in Mt Airy Maryland. After all life-saving efforts were exhausted by the medical personnel, they took the infant to Frederick Health Hospital, where doctors pronounced Grayson Frazier, dead a short time later.

Following an autopsy, officials said the child died from Fentanyl intoxication and the medical examiner ruled her manner of death as a homicide.

After deputies exhausted months of the investigation where they interviewed multiple family members and did detailed detective work, investigators determined that Grayson’s parents, 34-year-old Jeremy Whitney Frazier and 34-year-old Heather Marie Frazier were the prime suspects in their child's death.

Jeremy Whitney Frazier, age 34, and Heather Marie Frazier, age 34, both of Mount Airy, were recently detained for the homicide of their 2-month-old son, Grayson.



Charges include the felony charge of involuntary manslaughter & a misdemeanor charge of neglect of a minor. pic.twitter.com/XKcA5Cy9OL — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) July 27, 2021

On July 23, detectives detained Heather and transported her to Frederick County Adult Detention Center, on the same day detectives found Jeremy in Pennsylvania, and with the help of PA state police, he was detained and is awaiting to be extricated back to Frederick County.

Both of the parents have been charged with a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a misdemeanor charge of neglect of a minor.