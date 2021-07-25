Police: Northwest DC shooting leaves 3 people injured

Three people were shot Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest.

WASHINGTON — Three people were shot Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Q Street, Northwest, according to D.C. Police is a statement to WUSA9.

Two were men that were found at the shooting scene by first responders, and one person also walked into an area hospital, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police said they believe the person who shot the three people is a man of dark complexion wearing a white shirt and blue jeans that was driving a Silver Chevy Cobalt with heavily tinted windows. It's possible the car has Maryland tags.

No further information was been provided by D.C. Police.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.