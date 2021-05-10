Person dead in Northwest DC tent fire

DC homicide detectives and firefighters are investigating the blaze.

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a tent fire in Northwest DC Monday night.

Fire crews were sent to the 400 block of O Street Northwest for a report of a fire around 10:41 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet. Arriving firefighters found the tent on fire and were able to quickly extinguish it. Fire crews found a dead person inside the tent.

Homicide Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department and fire department investigators were on scene early Tuesday working to figure out exactly what happened.

Authorities have not yet identified the deceased person. The cause of death will be determined following an autopsy, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This fire happened less a mile from where an unhoused resident was hurt by a bulldozer that was being used to clear a homeless encampment in the NoMa neighborhood on Monday.

City crews were removing tents at the L and M Street underpasses as part of a new pilot program to clear homeless encampments while connecting unhoused residents to housing and other resources.