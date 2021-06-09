Man killed in triple shooting near Nationals Park

Three shootings, hours apart, left one man dead and four others in the hospital.

WASHINGTON — One man is dead and four other people are in the hospital after three shootings in D.C. on Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was fatally shot in a triple shooting near Nationals Park late Saturday night, according to M.P.D. The department has not released his name.

Police said a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt pulled up to the 1300 block of Half Street in Southwest D.C. in a gray sedan at around 11 p.m.

The man began shooting at people in the area, according to police. Officers said 3 people were struck, including the man who died.

Police responded at 11:10 p.m. and brought the two other victims, a man and a woman, to the hospital for treatment.

Just two hours before that, a man was shot on the 900 block of K Street in Northeast D.C., according to M.P.D.

Police said he was brought to a hospital conscious and breathing.

The shooter was last seen headed west on K Street and was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans, according to police.

A third shooting happened early Sunday morning, police said. It happened in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place in Northwest D.C., according to M.P.D.

The victim, a man, survived and was taken to the hospital, officers said.

These shootings follow another outburst of violence just 24 hours earlier.

One person was killed and five others were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Friday night, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. has already recorded more than 150 homicides this year, with a 9% increase from this time last year.