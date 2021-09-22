Special Police Officer Captain Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Md., was shot and killed Tuesday night in Southeast DC, according to MPD.

WASHINGTON — The family of a fallen Special Police Officer says she was committed to working to change her community.

Angela Washington, 41, of Suitland, Maryland, died Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, she was shot and killed while guarding the Oak Hill apartment complex on the 3300 block of 10th Place Southeast.

Washington’s husband, Reginald, said she had four children and four grandchildren.

“She was the best mother,” he said. “The best wife on Earth to me.”

Reginald Washington said his wife loved serving her community. He said she organized an after-school program named “The Difference” that worked to keep underprivileged children off the street.

“This was her passion,” Washington said. “She just wanted to help make a change.”

.@JessArnoldTV & I talked to the husband of Special Police Officer Angela Washington. She was shot & killed last night in SE DC. Her husband, Reginald, said she was dedicated to serving her community. | "She just wanted respect man. She just wanted respect." (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/3pDsULPx3Z — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) September 22, 2021

Washington’s husband said he is tired of all the gun violence that occurs in the District. MPD said seven other people were injured in two separate shootings in Southeast D.C. earlier Tuesday.

“Let’s do something about this,” he said. “Not because of my wife. I’m talking about the kids that are dying. Everybody is dying man.”

MPD said an arrest has not been made in Washington’s case. The department said it is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Washington’s death.