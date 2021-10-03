x
Crime

Police investigate possible homicide at Suitland, Maryland home

Officers responded to the scene of what is now being called a homicide investigation around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.
SUITLAND, Md. — A woman was found dead inside of a home in Suitland, Maryland on Sunday afternoon, according to Prince George's County police. 

Officers responded to the scene at 3300 block of Navy Day Drive at 5:20 p.m., where they found her body with apparent "trauma to the body," they confirmed in a tweet. She was then pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have yet to confirm any additional identifying information about the woman, such as her name or age. There is also no information available yet on a suspect, however, police urge the public to send any tips if they know of any related information to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

No potential motive has been identified so far, but police are referring to the incident as a homicide investigation.

WUSA9 will update this story as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

