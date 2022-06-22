DC Police search for woman who allegedly stole phones at Something in the Water

A video on social media showed a group of people confronting a woman stating that she was stealing phones.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stealing phones from people attending a music festival in DC earlier this month.

DC Police say the woman stole phones from people at the Something in the Water Festival in Northwest between June 17 and June 19. Officers believe the phones that were stolen may belong to attendees of the music festival.

A video on social media showed a group of people confronting a woman stating that she was stealing phones. Another person is seen in the video holding the bag that allegedly belonged to the woman and found multiple phones inside of it.

Security was called over by festival-goers in the video. The bag was secured but the woman ran. Now police are looking to identify her.

According to a police report, 22 phones were found in the bag.

Police are asking anyone who has information on this incident to contact them directly at 202-727-9099.