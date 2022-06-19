Something in the Water begins Sunday with pop-up church service

There will be plenty of music as part of the service which featured choirs and dance ministries from near and far.

WASHINGTON — For those attending the last day of the 'Something in the Water' festival, Sunday will begin the way it often does -- in church.

The Pop-up Church Service will be held on stage within West Potomac Park, which is considered to be the home of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The event is open to everyone and free to the public of all ages (no wristband required). It doesn't matter which denomination you are.

The festival is expected to draw in thousands of people to the service.

From noon to 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to listen to plenty of music and the service will include choirs and dance ministries from near and far.

The idea of the event is to celebrate and uplift one another with dance ministry, gospel choirs, and local and national worship leaders.

Performances and appearances are as follows:

Aaron Moses

Anthony Brown

Howard Gospel Choir

JJ Hairston, Jon Batiste

Kierra Sheard

Ricky Dillard

Tamela Mann

Tamar Braxton

Tim Bowman Jr

Travis Green

Voices of Fire

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will also make an appearance at the pop-up church services and plans to deliver her remarks.