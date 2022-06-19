Something in the Water begins Sunday with pop-up church service

WASHINGTON — For those attending the last day of the 'Something in the Water' festival, Sunday will begin the way it often does -- in church.
The Pop-up Church Service will be held on stage within West Potomac Park, which is considered to be the home of Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
The event is open to everyone and free to the public of all ages (no wristband required). It doesn't matter which denomination you are.
The festival is expected to draw in thousands of people to the service.
From noon to 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to listen to plenty of music and the service will include choirs and dance ministries from near and far.
The idea of the event is to celebrate and uplift one another with dance ministry, gospel choirs, and local and national worship leaders.
Performances and appearances are as follows:
- Aaron Moses
- Anthony Brown
- Howard Gospel Choir
- JJ Hairston, Jon Batiste
- Kierra Sheard
- Ricky Dillard
- Tamela Mann
- Tamar Braxton
- Tim Bowman Jr
- Travis Green
- Voices of Fire
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will also make an appearance at the pop-up church services and plans to deliver her remarks.
