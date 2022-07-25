x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot to death outside apartment building in Waldorf

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, though police have released very few details at this time.
Credit: WUSA9

WALDORF, Md. — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death outside an apartment complex Sunday evening. 

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the call came into the station around 10:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. Deputies were sent to the 3040 block of October Place in Waldorf, Maryland. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, outside of the Headen House Apartments complex off St. Charles Parkway. 

No further information has been released about the woman's identity, the circumstances that led to the shooting or any possible motive behind the crime. Deputies said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom. 

RELATED: Woman alleges she shot her husband because he was molesting kids at her day care business, court documents say

RELATED: Police: 'Stripper Queen Celebration' house party ends in homicide

RELATED: DC Police identify mother of 5 shot to death in front of her children inside DC home

RELATED: Man shot in front of restaurant at Rockville Town Square

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: 'Stripper Queen Celebration' house party ends in homicide