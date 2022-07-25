Woman shot to death outside apartment building in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death outside an apartment complex Sunday evening.
The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the call came into the station around 10:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. Deputies were sent to the 3040 block of October Place in Waldorf, Maryland. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, outside of the Headen House Apartments complex off St. Charles Parkway.
No further information has been released about the woman's identity, the circumstances that led to the shooting or any possible motive behind the crime. Deputies said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available to our newsroom.
