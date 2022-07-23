Members of motorcycle club charged in 2020 deadly shooting at Waldorf bar

A 34-year-old man was killed and three others were shot when members of two rival motorcycle clubs got into a fight at Room 301 Lounge in Waldorf on Oct. 30, 2020.

After nearly two years of investigation, 21 men have been charged in a deadly bar shooting that happened in October 2020 in Waldorf, Maryland. A 34-year-old man, Dontrell Lowell Watson, was killed and three others were shot when members of two rival motorcycle clubs got in a fight.

According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Wheels of Soul motorcycle club showed up to Room 301 Lounge on Crain Highway to start a fight with members of the Chosen Few club, who were attending a birthday party on Oct. 30, 2020. During the fight, two members of Wheels of Soul and two members of Chosen Few were shot. Watson, a prospective member of Wheels of Soul, was killed.

The clubs have chapters across the country, and date back to the 1960s.

"Both clubs have members who also identify as 1% or Outlaw meaning, overall, they do not follow the laws of everyday society," the CCSO press release said.

On June 29, 2022, a Charles County grand jury issued 21 indictments against members of Wheels of Soul or affiliate clubs. Between June 29 and July 13, all 21 men were found and arrested.

"The collaboration between all agencies from across the region and within our own Agency and the State’s Attorney’s Office was crucial in bringing this case before a Grand Jury," Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry said. "This was a complex investigation from the beginning; however, detectives and support staff worked methodically through all of the evidence."

The men listed below are all charged with first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, and use of a firearm during a violent crime. The chapter of the Wheels of Soul club they are affiliated with is also listed.

Eric Gerard Davis, 32, of Fort Washington (Unseen Kingz)

Kentrel Jerome Dorsey, 33, of Front Royal (Virginia Chapter)

Shawn Everett Fleming, 32, of Centerville (Virginia Chapter)

Craig Anthony Freeland, 32, of Woodbridge (Virginia Chapter)

Charles Wilbur Hines, III, 39, of Stafford (Virginia Chapter)

Michael Anthony Johnson, 49, no fixed address (Virginia Chapter)

Irvin Sydney Laurendine, 25, of Spotsylvania (Virginia Chapter)

Nathaniel Francis Leigh, 35, of Port Tobacco (Washington, D.C. Chapter, Vice President)

Roger William Long, 37, of Woodbridge (Virginia Chapter)

Darryl Scott McKeithan, 32, of Accokeek (Washington, D.C. Chapter)

Brantley Jerard Myers, 44, of Stafford (Washington, D.C.)

Norman Ray Nelson, 58, of Parkville (Southern Maryland Chapter, Secretary)

David Anthony Pharr, 50, of Waldorf (Washington, D.C., Sgt. at Arms)

Gregory Thomas Pomelear, 46, of Severn (Southern Maryland Chapter, Vice President)

Dionte Dewayne Rodgers, 32, of Manassas (Virginia Chapter)

Aurelio Salvador, 37, of Beltsville (Washington, D.C.)

Courney Dawaun Scott, 37, of Lusby (Southern Maryland Chapter)

Jason Morse Smith, 45, of Temple Hills (Washington, D.C. Chapter, President)

Albert Douglas Venson, Jr., 60, of Upper Marlboro (Washington, D.C.)

Delonte Brandon Weir, 35, of Waldorf (Washington, D.C. Chapter, Business Manager)

Aaron Donald Jerrell Wilson, 36, of Middle River (Baltimore Chapter, Sgt. at Arms)

Two of the men -- McKeithan and Fleming -- are being held without bond at detention centers, while a judge released the other 19.

More than 10 law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation, including the United States Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Maryland State Police and several local police jurisdictions. During the course of the investigation, police issued multiple search warrants and confiscated 40 guns, including three stolen ones.