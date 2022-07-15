Man shot in front of restaurant at Rockville Town Square

Police say the man's injuries are serious, but are not considered life-threatening.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Rockville say a man is in the hospital after he was shot at Rockville Town Square early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the sidewalk in front of Finnegan's Wake Irish Pub around 2 a.m., police said. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gibbs Street to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious, but not considered life-threatening, according to a Rockville Police Department Public Information Officer.

Investigators believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, but no arrests have been made.

Police did not offer additional information but said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Rockville Police at

240-314-8900.