Crime

Woman shot to death with kids present in SE DC

A woman in Southeast, D.C. is unconscious and is suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Police is investigating the situation.

WASHINGTON — A woman in D.C. is dead after she was shot Tuesday while children were present in the residence and police are investigating.

DC police responded to the 2900 block of Knox Place in Southeast, D.C. and initially found a woman unconscious, breathing and suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived to the scene. Police say that she has now died from her injuries.

Officials say that the Homicide Unit responded to the incident and police are investigating the situation.

Police have not released any additional information about this incident as it is an ongoing investigation. 

WUSA9 will provide updates as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

