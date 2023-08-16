Man killed in double shooting outside Columbia Heights Metro Station

DC Police have shut down 14th Street, NW for investigation.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after being shot outside the Columbia Heights Metro Station Wednesday night. Another man is injured as a result of the same shooting.

DC Police are investigating the double shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest near the Metro stop.

Investigators say one of the victims has died. The other is still conscious and breathing.

Both were identified as adult men.

A call regarding the shooting came into the police department at 9:23 p.m.

Police say there were two reported gunshot victims.

The investigation into this double shooting/homicide is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 911 immediately.

