16-year-old charged as adult for Southeast DC shooting that left man seriously injured

Police have not released any additional information about the victim in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A teen has been charged as an adult in D.C. after shooting a man and leaving him with serious injuries in March, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers with the police department responded to Valley Avenue Southeast, 13th Street Southeast, in Southeast D.C. on March 18 around 8:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound within the vestibule of the building.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, that were considered to be serious. Police have not released any additional information about the victim in this case.

On Monday, in accordance with a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 16-year-old Damari McLaughlin, of Northeast D.C., was arrested and charged. He was charged as an adult under Title 16 with assault with intent to kill while armed (gun), police said.