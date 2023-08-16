Surveillance video released of suspect in Northeast DC homicide

Police say the victim of this shooting has been identified as 71-year-old Eddie Curtis of Northeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Detectives have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for his involvement in a deadly shooting in Northeast D.C. in hopes of having the public's help identifying and locating him.

At 11:22 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead after finding no signs consistent with life.

The victim remained on the scene until taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further examination.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below: