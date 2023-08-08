Man extradited, charged in NE DC shooting that left landscaper dead

Jamari Payne, of no fixed address, is charged with second degree murder while armed for his alleged involvement.

WASHINGTON — A 21-year-old man was extradited to the District on Tuesday and charged with murder for his involvement in a deadly shooting in 2022.

Jamari Payne, of no fixed address, is charged with second degree murder while armed for his alleged involvement.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, at 12:41 p.m. on September 22, 2022, officers responded to the 3000 block of Adams Street in Northeast D.C. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot multiple times.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the man dead.

He remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

He was later identified as 57-year-old Bacilio Villatoro, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Villatoro was a landscaper who was shot while on the job, according to reporting by The Washington Post

On December 23, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Middle District of Pennsylvania US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Jamari Payne, of no fixed address, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

On Tuesday, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported Jamari Payne to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with second degree murder while armed.

