Relatives of victims killed inside a Dale City home say the accused murderer was a tenant treated as family

DALE CITY, Va. — Family members of the four people killed inside a Dale City home say the accused murderer had been renting a room from the couple that had taken him in like a son.

Kelly Sotelo's relatives say the 42-year-old and her husband Miguel Duran Flores, 44, were introduced to David Maine by Kelly's oldest son, Jimmy, who also lives in the house on the 5200 block of Mansfield Court. They say Maine had been living at the home for about eight months.

"My sister never had issues with him," said Kelly's sister Ketty Felipe Baltazar. She says they spent time with Maine but knew very little about his past. "

No fights, no threats, nothing like that. He didn't have issues with my nephew or my niece. I do not know what led him to commit this murder," she said to WUSA9 as she hid tears behind her sunglasses.

"She would take anyone in," said Kelly's niece, Helen Felipe, at the memorial in front of the Prince William Home. She says she lived with her aunt for a month during the summer. She describes Maine as a person that kept to himself despite attempts from the couple to include him in family gatherings.

24-year-old, David Maine from Woodbridge has been charged with four counts of murder in connection with the Monday deaths that have been called "senseless" and "horrific" by Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham.

Investigators say Miguel Duran, 44, his wife Kelly Sotelo, 42, and one of the tenants that lived in the basement, Richard Revollar Corrales, 36 were shot to death inside the home.

Relatives say Revollar Corrales had arrived to the U.S. two months prior to his death. The Peruvian immigrant had been taken in by the family (also from Peru).

Prince William County Police have not yet revealed how Kelly's daughter, Karrie Sotelo,19, was killed. Family members tell WUSA9 that investigators have told them she was not shot and that she was the first to be killed.

Kerrie's aunts arrived at the memorial hours before a larger candlelight vigil was scheduled Wednesday night.

"She was a very loving girl. A girl with pure heart. A clean heart. She was gentle and kind," said one of her aunts about the 19-year-old.

They say, they're father, Victor Sotelo is heartbroken over the death of his daughter and is now focusing his efforts on helping his younger daughter and stepson deal with their grief.

"My brother Victor Sotelo, he is with Camila and with Jimmy, we are trying to help them. We have sought out a counselor for them so that they can process everything that has happened," said Sandra Perez, another one of Kerrie's aunts.