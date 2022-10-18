'Absolutely senseless' | Man facing murder charges after 4 people found dead in Woodbridge home

Police say that three of the victims were shot to death, while the cause of death for the fourth victim remains undetermined.

Initially, officers with the Prince William County Police Department reported to a home on Mansfield Court, around 4:30 p.m., to investigate a shooting and perform a welfare check. Once inside, four adults were found suffering from gunshot wounds at different areas of the home. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Later the same day, a man was taken into custody as a person of interest in the case. Police announced Tuesday morning, after an initial investigation into the case, that the person of interest is now the sole suspect in the homicide case.

Daniel Maine, of Woodbridge, has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham.

*UPDATE: #PWCPD detectives have charged a 24-year-old Woodbridge man in connection to the Oct. 17 deaths of the four adults at a home on Mansfield Ct in #Woodbridge. The suspect and victims were known to one another and the incident appears domestic in nature. More info; https://t.co/AXMqPDXoxV pic.twitter.com/4gmU1DTteK — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 18, 2022

Police said that three of the victims in the fatal shooting were family members, while the fourth person was a renter who lived in the basement. The suspect was an acquaintance of another family member who also lived in the home but was not present at the time of the shooting.

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Miguel Flores, 42-year-old Kelly Sotelo, 19-year-old Karrie Sotelo, and the basement renter being 36-year-old Richard Revollar Corrales. The police chief stated that they believe that the 19-year-old was killed first.

It was determined that after the incident happened inside the home, the suspect left and called the police to report that someone had shot into the residence. At the scene, police were able to locate the suspect just a short distance away from the home and he was arrested.

The firearm was recovered at the scene.

The investigation into the case remains active and ongoing, according to police. The motive for the shooting is still unknown at this time.

"The only word I can use to describe it is senseless," Police Chief Newsham said, as he reflected on the incident. "Absolutely senseless... that anyone would take four lives the way that they did."