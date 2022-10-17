Police: 4 dead inside Woodbridge home

Prince William County Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Four dead bodies were discovered inside a Woodbridge house Monday afternoon while police were performing a welfare check.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were sent to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found the house unlocked, and began investigating, according to officials. During the welfare check, officers discovered that four people with gunshot wounds, in different parts of the house. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this incident appears to be an isolated to the house, and do not believe there's an ongoing threat to the community. However, residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

Police have not provided any additional details about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available to us.

*INCIDENT: Shooting | Woodbridge - Officers are on scene of a shooting with injuries that occurred in the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge. Extent of injuries is unknown. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/FUxVKfBoj6 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) October 17, 2022

