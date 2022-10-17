Police: 4 dead inside Woodbridge home

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Four dead bodies were discovered inside a Woodbridge house Monday afternoon while police were performing a welfare check.
Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were sent to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When police arrived they found the house unlocked, and began investigating, according to officials. During the welfare check, officers discovered that four people with gunshot wounds, in different parts of the house. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said this incident appears to be an isolated to the house, and do not believe there's an ongoing threat to the community. However, residents in the area should expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
Police have not provided any additional details about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available to us.
Police have not identified the three people they believe are responsible for the triple shooting.
Read more from WUSA9:
RELATED: Recent gun violence involving teens in DC sparks calls for a new chairperson of the Committee of the Judiciary and Public Safety
RELATED: Arlington County police officers shoot Maryland man after refusing to drop weapon, police say
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.