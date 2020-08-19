Prince George's father charged in 6-year-old daughter's homicide

The child's mother was also arrested on neglect charges

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A father in Prince George's County has been charged in the death of his 6-year-old daughter, police said.

Back in May, Prince George's Police Department officers were notified of a suspicious death of a 6-year-old girl at a hospital in Washington, D.C. Emergency medical personnel had been called to the family’s Suitland home for the report of an unresponsive child earlier in the day. The girl, identified as Abigail Humes, was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital.

The preliminary results of an autopsy revealed obvious signs of trauma. In consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Abigail's father, 40-year-old Immanuel Humes, was charged with first degree assault, first degree child abuse and additional charges on June 17th. He was taken to the Department of Corrections where he remains, police said.

Last week, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the District of Columbia contacted PGPD homicide detectives. The autopsy determined the cause of Abigail’s death was complications from blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Following the ruling, charges against Immanuel Humes were updated. He’s now charged with common law murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to police.

Abigail’s mother, 34-year-old Jasmin Stevenson, is also charged with 10 counts of neglect of a minor. Police said she was arrested on August 12th.