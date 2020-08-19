Police: Man stabbed in neck at Georgetown hotel; suspect in custody

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man alive and breathing.

WASHINGTON — A man was stabbed in the neck at Georgetown Suites Hotel early Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.

D.C. Police 2nd District officers were called to the scene of the hotel located in the 1100 block of 30th Street Northwest around 3:41 a.m. for the stabbing, police said.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound in his neck. They said the man was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to an area hospital moments after officers found him, police said.

Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect linked to the stabbing. Police said the victim knew the suspect.

The events leading up to the near-fatal stabbing is unknown at this time.

Officers are still at the scene investigating.