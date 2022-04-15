Prince George's County Police: 1 dead from shooting in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Lanham Friday night.
According to a tweet from PGPD, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Seabrook Road around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers located a man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.
PGPD tweeted that they are working to identify a suspect or suspects connected to the shooting.
Police have not released the name of the man killed.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
