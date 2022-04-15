Police: School employee in Woodbridge charged with sexually assaulting 8-year-olds

An IT specialist at Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge is accused of sexually assaulting four 8-year-olds in his office, Prince William County police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in January 2020.

An employee at John Jenkins Elementary School in Woodbridge was arrested by police Friday and is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The Prince William County Police Department identified the man as Jonathan Skocik, 33, of Burke, Virginia.

Police say Skocik, an information technology specialist for the school, is accused of "sexually [assaulting] multiple students while on school grounds."

Prince William County Child Protective Services launched an investigation into a sexual assault allegation at the school on April 6 with PWCPD's Special Victims Bureau.

Investigators identified four victims — all of whom were 8 years old — who reported to their teachers that they were inappropriately touched by Skocik in his office, located within the school. The teachers reported the allegations to school administrators and the authorities, PWCPD says. The assaults happened between March and April of this year, police said.

During the investigation, police say Skocik "was removed from the school" and kept out of contact with the children.

By the end of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Skocik and he turned himself into police Friday.

Xanthe McFadden, principal at Jenkins Elementary School, sent a letter to families Friday evening confirming the arrest of a support staff member.

The principal wrote, "While we are limited in what we can say during the police investigation of this matter, I can tell you that the employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be at school pending the outcome of this case."

McFadden said the school is cooperating with police.

"Please know that the safety of our students and staff at Jenkins Elementary School is our highest priority," she wrote.