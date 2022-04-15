Teen stabbed in Doubs Meadow Park refused care, police say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A juvenile was stabbed Friday afternoon in Doubs Meadow Park in Myersville, according to a statement from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).
Officers were dispatched to the scene at around 1:25 p.m. after receiving a report about an assault. When they arrived they said they found a teenage boy with "minor wounds." According to the FCSO, the teen — who was attacked by someone with a pocketknife — refused medical care.
FSCO released a description of the suspect who stabbed the teen. The suspect is described by the sheriff's office as "a white male, approximately 20-30 years of age, 6-foot-1, heavyset, wearing a brown hoodie and a camouflage neck covering."
Deputies from the sheriff's office say they thoroughly searched the park for the suspect, with a K-9 unit, but he was not located.
Anyone with information about this stabbing or the suspect can call FCSO Detective Zachary Sanders at 301-600-3664.
Investigators did not say if the suspect knew the teen he is accused of stabbing.
