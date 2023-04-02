Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

The names of the three victims in these fatal shootings have not been released by police.

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said.

The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood.

Sources told WUSA9 that there was a shootout involving at least two rifles and a handgun. At least 37 shell casings were found on the scene in what neighbors called a gunfight. It is still unclear what led to the shooting.

Residents of the apartment complex were unable to enter their homes as the investigation continued. Several of the neighbors were seen crying and told WUSA9 that they were tired of the gun violence in the area.

On the scene of the 3600 block of 22nd St. SE

DC Police investigating another deadly shooting tonight in the District.

Neighbors saying they heard what appeared to be a shootout with upwards of 30 shots fired. The body the deceased man is still on the scene.

Earlier on Saturday, another man was killed in the Petworth neighborhood just before 4:30 p.m., according to DC police.

Investigators say the victim was struck by the gunfire in the lobby of the Liz Donohue House apartment complex on the 1400 block of Spring Road Northwest.

Detectives are on the lookout for two suspects that were scene feeling the area.

Lookout for Suspect (1) Adult, B/M, Approx. 20 years of age wearing a blue jacket with fur on the hood, dark colored jeans, and grey New Balance sneakers.

Suspect (2) Adult, B/M, approx. 20 years of age wearing a green Jacket, blue in color jeans, and white tennis sneakers, Suspect (3) Adult, B/M, approx. 20 years of age wearing black colored jeans and blue in color shoes.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20230062858

Police were called to the first homicide early Sunday morning, officers located a man with a gunshot wound inside of an apartment on the 1100 block of 21st Place Northeast.

Investigators say the incident happened around 5:00 a.m. and that a person of interest has been arrested.

