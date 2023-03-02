DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

Officials said police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds.

Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night.

According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.

However, Peoples was pronounced dead after showing no signs consistent with life following DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services' arrival at the scene, according to police. Peoples was then transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Officials have not provided any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. DC Police said they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a homicide committed in D.C.