Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man in a vehicle who was unconscious and not breathing.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators were at the scene looking into what happened.

The shooting happened about 100 yards from the Benning Road Metro station, just about 11 hours after a Metro employee was shot and killed while trying to stop a gunman at the Potomac Avenue Metro station.

The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.

