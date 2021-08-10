Shooting at senior living center leaves two employees dead, resident faces double murder charges

Investigators claim Batson admitted to going to his apartment, grabbing a gun, returning to the first-floor officer and shooting two employees.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have identified the man they say is responsible for a shooting that left two employees dead at a senior living community in Prince George's County Friday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, 63-year-old Roy Batson allegedly shot and killed 46-year-old Mackeda Evans and 46-year-old Michelle Boateng. Both victims worked at the Gateway Villiage Senior Living Community in Capitol Heights, where Batson lived.

The second victim, Boateng lived at the complex as well as worked there.

Detectives say the shooting happened just before 9:15 a.m. at the complex on Suffolk Avenue. When officers arrived they found the two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers called for backup and a barricade situation unfolded just after 9:30 a.m. PGPD's Emergency Services Team (EST) arrived and took control of the scene as officers carried the two victims outside. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

EST says officers found Batson laying down in a hallway on the third floor. He was taken into custody just before 10 a.m. A gun was found nearby in the hallway.

Police believe the deadly shooting stemmed from a prior agreement between Batson and the two employees due to a "violation notice." Investigators claim Batson admitted to going to his apartment, grabbing a gun, returning to the first-floor officer and shooting both of the victims.

Batson has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.